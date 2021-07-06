BlackRock Inc. Acquires 6,130,881 Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 416.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,602,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,130,881 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $10,125,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23,275.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 186,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNXP opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $358.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.33. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

