BlackRock Inc. Has $9.36 Million Stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 21.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,980,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 217,405 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 461,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. 31.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $153.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.63.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

