BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,656,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 161,261 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 87.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 24,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of XXII stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.17 million, a PE ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.82. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

