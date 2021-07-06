BlackRock Inc. Purchases 116,627 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,627 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.