BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of NYSE:MUA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.24. 37,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,770. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $17.72.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.