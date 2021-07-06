BLAST Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $24,370.68 and approximately $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006736 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 74.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.