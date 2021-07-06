Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Short Interest Update

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 777,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:APRN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. 1,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.02. Blue Apron has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 8.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APRN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $29,098.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 12,107 shares of company stock worth $57,145 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.98% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.