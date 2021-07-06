Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Holdings Decreased by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,601 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Boulder Growth & Income Fund makes up approximately 2.5% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

BIF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.49. 2,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,413. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.55. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

