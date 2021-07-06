Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €98.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €98.00 ($115.29) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.21 ($90.83).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €78.62 ($92.49) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.73.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: Bull Market

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.