Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €98.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €98.00 ($115.29) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €77.21 ($90.83).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €78.62 ($92.49) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.73.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

