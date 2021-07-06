Bridger Management LLC Buys 385,442 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Bridger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,852,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,442 shares during the period. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.0% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.

IRWD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

