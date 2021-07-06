Bridger Management LLC Buys 385,442 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Bridger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,852,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,442 shares during the period. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.0% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bridger Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $31,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.
IRWD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,603.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
IRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.