Bridger Management LLC Has $43.46 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bridger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 4.1% of Bridger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridger Management LLC owned 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $43,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,429,000 after purchasing an additional 55,115 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $213.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,348. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $217.36. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

