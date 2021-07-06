Bridger Management LLC Invests $7.63 Million in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,000. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of NexImmune as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEXI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth $211,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at $71,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at $5,790,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at $9,294,000. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEXI traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. 4,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,842. NexImmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that NexImmune, Inc. will post -5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEXI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

