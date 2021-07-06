Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 47,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $444.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd B. Urness acquired 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,381,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

