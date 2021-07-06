Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

NYSE BFAM opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $105.86 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,480.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,475. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

