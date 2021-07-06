Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stake Lowered by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after buying an additional 230,269 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 501,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 185,098 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 44,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

