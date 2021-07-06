BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Up 2.2%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58. 1,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 410,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

