British American Tobacco p.l.c. Announces Dividend of GBX 53.90 (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,824.50 ($36.90) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,777.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,127.50 ($40.86). The firm has a market capitalization of £64.81 billion and a PE ratio of 10.14.
In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). Insiders bought a total of 17 shares of company stock worth $46,590 in the last ninety days.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
