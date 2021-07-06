Brokerages Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 161%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.92 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $4.16 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 643,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

