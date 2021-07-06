Brokerages Anticipate Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The company had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,977.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,512,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 23.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 340,227 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 261.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 286,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 206,953 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,626,000 after acquiring an additional 188,870 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 98.04 and a current ratio of 98.04. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $14.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.80.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

