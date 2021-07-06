Brokerages Anticipate Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will report sales of $13.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the lowest is $12.73 million. Marchex posted sales of $25.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $52.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.42 million to $54.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $56.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%.

MCHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

MCHX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,319. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $118.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.82. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marchex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 51.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 28,396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex during the first quarter worth $4,360,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

