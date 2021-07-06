Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.00 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.00) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.88). Norwegian Cruise Line posted earnings per share of ($2.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($6.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.90) to ($5.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 76,234 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NCLH traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $27.97. The company had a trading volume of 399,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,229,999. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

