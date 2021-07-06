Brokerages Anticipate Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.66. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

