Brokerages Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. TechnipFMC reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,214,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,295,955. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

