Brokerages Anticipate Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vasta Platform’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vasta Platform will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vasta Platform.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter.

VSTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vasta Platform in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 68,898 shares in the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSTA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. 41,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,741. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $669.06 million and a P/E ratio of -73.27.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vasta Platform (VSTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.