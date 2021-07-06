Brokerages Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $632.82 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce sales of $632.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $621.00 million and the highest is $648.10 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $525.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after buying an additional 2,947,296 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after buying an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $191,887,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after buying an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after buying an additional 265,546 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLT opened at $259.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

