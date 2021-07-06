Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price at $32.56

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.96.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,190,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,126,820. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

