Brokerages Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) PT at $18.21

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.21.

CWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,577,860 shares of company stock worth $66,423,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CWK opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

