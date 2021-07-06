Brokerages Set Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) PT at €153.38

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €153.38 ($180.45).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

DHER traded down €0.95 ($1.12) during trading on Friday, hitting €116.40 ($136.94). 267,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is €113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion and a PE ratio of -16.62.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

