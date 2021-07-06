Brokerages Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) PT at $58.38

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,817 shares of company stock worth $215,301. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,272,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 13.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 74.6% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDOT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.59. 1,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,478. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4,721.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.23.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.