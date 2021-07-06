Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Price Target at $12.44

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

HBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $6.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

