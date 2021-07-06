Brokerages Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT at $63.83

International Paper (NYSE:IP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.38. 2,264,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,383. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of International Paper by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

