Brokerages Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT at $220.83

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX traded down $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.81. The stock had a trading volume of 375,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,749. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $110.17 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.80.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.