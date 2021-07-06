Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Target Price at C$33.08

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$30.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$28.90. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$31.38. The stock has a market cap of C$45.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,682.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.7000001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

