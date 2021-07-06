Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Western Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Western Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Western Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MYFW. TheStreet upgraded First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

First Western Financial stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 98.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 140.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in First Western Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.