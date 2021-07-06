Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Receives $40.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BEP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.08%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

