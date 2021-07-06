Brown Advisory Inc. Has $301.30 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,757,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,715 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $301,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,287,675,000 after acquiring an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 137.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.