Brown Advisory Inc. Has $455.14 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,512.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675,548 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $455,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,846,000 after acquiring an additional 40,565 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $615,289.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,781 shares of company stock worth $3,867,709 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE VEEV traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $319.01. 9,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,793. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 141.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.53 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.