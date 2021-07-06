Brown Advisory Inc. Has $585.41 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,261,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,262 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Match Group worth $585,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after buying an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. KeyCorp raised their target price on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.93. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.