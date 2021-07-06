Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 82,063 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,063 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.70% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $353,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $211,338,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after purchasing an additional 176,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after purchasing an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $367.14. 4,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.31. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.84 and a twelve month high of $365.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

