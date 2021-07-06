Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 70,671 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,683,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,671 shares during the period. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $780,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $319.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,002. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.48 and a 12-month high of $320.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.68, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.68.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,800 shares of company stock worth $103,109,669. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.