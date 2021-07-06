Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,872,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,607,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 319,589 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $167,096,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $142,625,000.

DVY traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.27. 9,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,566. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $124.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.75.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

