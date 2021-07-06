Brown Advisory Securities LLC Purchases 33,357 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,357 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.3% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after buying an additional 6,063,098 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $78.02. 277,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,225,798. The stock has a market cap of $197.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

