Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 5,676 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.36.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 430,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,114,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

