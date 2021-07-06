Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Up 22.0% in June

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bruker by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,616,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,965,000 after buying an additional 465,924 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bruker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after buying an additional 723,422 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,044,000 after buying an additional 131,096 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,404,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Bruker stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

