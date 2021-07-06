Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Brunswick worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $69,648,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 114.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,130,000 after acquiring an additional 576,430 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 57.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,699,000 after acquiring an additional 239,542 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $16,315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC stock opened at $98.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

