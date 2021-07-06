BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Director Charles B. Bernicker Sells 550,000 Shares

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BTRS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. 1,232,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,753. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

