Burency (BUY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $373,747.00

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 6th. Burency has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and $373,747.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burency has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Burency Coin Profile

Burency is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official website is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burency using one of the exchanges listed above.

