Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 568,574 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,732,000 after purchasing an additional 390,389 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,290.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CZR opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.18. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

