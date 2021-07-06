Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 107,576 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,576 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of -418.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

