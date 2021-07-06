Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Anthem were worth $32,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus raised their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.79.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $387.20 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $387.89.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

